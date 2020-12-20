Govt to publish HSC results in December
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2020 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2020 06:05 PM BdST
The government is making the final preparations to publish the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams in December amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the authorities are yet to fix a date for declaring the results.
This year's HSC and equivalent exams were slated to begin on Apr 1 but were eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.
Education Minister Dipu Moni later announced that the yearly tests would be replaced with a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of the JSC and SSC exams, adding the results would be published in December.
"We are hopeful that we will be able to prepare the results in line with the commitment given by the education minister," said SM Amirul Islam, exam controller of the Inter-Education Board's Coordination Sub-Committee.
"We are having discussions with the ministry. We are considering different proposals. Altogether, we have made full preparations to publish the results in December."
However, the authorities are yet to set the date for publishing the HSC results, according to Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary to the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Department. "We'll let you know once the date is fixed."
- GCSE, A Level exams in January
- HSC results to be published in Dec
- Is business school worth the cost of Zoom classes?
- Secondary school admission applications from Dec 15
- Use tech for child education: Saima Wazed
- Kindergartens face permanent closure
- Complications over tuition fees persist
- Teaching is 'not sustainable' in the pandemic
Most Read
- Dhaka WASA plans to introduce pay-per-use, area-based billing
- Mild cold wave grips Bangladesh as mercury drops to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Kurigram
- Best Holdings episode gets murkier as ICB says it’s not part of the game
- Trump’s future: tons of cash and plenty of options for spending It
- As cybercrimes abound in Bangladesh, an all-women police team wins trust
- Woman, lover to hang for murder of 5-year-old son in Dhaka
- UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly
- Another bomb, likely dropped in 1971, found at Dhaka airport construction site
- Bangladesh's virus caseload surpasses 500,000
- Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million