Govt makes new push for cluster admissions tests for universities

Education Minister Dipu Moni, however, expressed uncertainty over when these exams would be held as the pandemic shows no signs of slowing.

The results of the HSC and equivalent exams will be announced by December based on the students' results in their JSC and SSC exams, to make sure the university admission process begins in January, the minister said.

"We expect to hold the admission tests in all universities in a coordinated way," Dipu Moni said in a virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

"We'll speak to the university authorities to determine how the exams will be held in a cluster system while considering the coronavirus situation. We have three more months to go. It will be decided after the evaluation system is confirmed."

The Education Ministry has formed an advisory committee of experts to provide recommendations on preparing the results of the HSC exams.

The committee will also provide recommendations on the university admission tests, the minister said. "We hope to receive their recommendations by the first week of November," she said.

"I can't give assurances that the merit [of our students] will be evaluated at the university entry exams as I am unable to confirm if they'll be able to sit for the exams in person. We hope that the situation will get better and we can hold the university admission exams.”

The advisory committee will hold discussions with the university authorities and determine the next steps in the admission process, according to Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury.