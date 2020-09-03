Evaluate eighth-graders in schools: education ministry

The government, however, is yet to decide whether it will organise an annual examination or a different evaluation method to elevate them to the next grade.

The education ministry wrote on Wednesday to the secretaries to technical and madrasa education boards, director general of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, and the chairmen of all education boards asking them to take measures to promote students to the ninth grade through an alternative evaluation method at their respective schools.

Further instructions on the matter will be given in the next letter issued by the ministry, the statement read.

Bangladesh cancelled the primary education completion and equivalent examinations due to the coronavirus crisis earlier on Aug 11.

The government announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. It later extended the shutdown to Oct 3.