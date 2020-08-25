Government publishes phase-1 college admission results, picks over 1.27m students
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2020 09:23 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 10:03 PM BdST
The government has chosen more than 1.27 million students for admission to class 11 in colleges in the first phase.
It made the results available on the college admission website (http://www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd/) on Tuesday night.
The students can check the results by typing their roll and registration numbers on the website.
The students have also been informed about the status of their applications via SMS, said Harun-ur-Rashid, college inspector at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka.
Over 1.34 million students applied for admission in the first phase but nearly 65,000 missed out even after filling out the forms correctly because they could not be on the merit lists of the colleges they chose.
The process was based on the results of their SSC exams.
Harun said the students who missed out in the first phase after filling out the forms correctly can apply in the second phase. They will not need to pay the fees again.
The selected students who are not confirming their pick in the first phase will also be able to apply in the second phase between Aug 31 and Sep 2, but they will have to pay the fees again.
None of the students chose four colleges while the government has not chosen any student for 148 colleges.
The government introduced the central system of college admission for students who pass SSC and equivalent exams in 2015.
Over 1.69 million candidates passed the SSC and equivalent exams this year. The 7,474 colleges have 2.5 million seats available for class 11.
