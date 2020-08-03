Poor internet connectivity, low-tech devices mar virtual learning
Meherun Nahar Meghla, Russel Sarkar, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2020 09:41 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2020 09:54 PM BdST
A shift to virtual learning amid the coronavirus crisis has presented a host of new challenges to students as many do not have access to appropriate technology to benefit from the services.
Samara Fatima Raihan, a playgroup student of Mastermind School, attends online classes via Zoom app from her grandparents’ home in Chandpur.
“My daughter’s classes began in the first week of July but she missed a number of lectures due to poor internet connectivity,” Samara’s mother told bdnews24.com.
“Teachers, however, provide explanations of the class material over the phone if she misses a lecture. They also send in the necessary notes, lecture videos and pictures through the messenger app.”
After the shutdown of educational institutions in March, the government decided to introduce virtual classes through television broadcasts and video conferencing. But many students do not have TVs and lack proper devices and internet connection.
“All my devices are 3G and so I cannot take advantage of the 4G technology. The 3G network is not that stable. Getting a Wi-Fi connection is also time-consuming. As a result, my online classes keep getting disrupted,” Nasimul Huda, a third-year student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University, told bdnews24.com.
“I have to travel two kilometres to Upazila Sadar every time to attend the classes as I do not get network at home. But I still get disconnected at times.”
Nasimul demanded an arrangement of short-term loans by the government or university administration to solve the problem of devices as well as high-speed internet connectivity through negotiations with telecom operators.
“I am having trouble buying expensive internet packages and the speed is also very slow,” said Rabiul Alam, a second-year student of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Dhaka University, currently residing in Chattogram.
Online classes began at Shahjalal University of Science & Technology on Apr 4. Students were initially opposed to the idea as many could not afford to buy internet packages. Later, the university started providing every student with a 15 GB monthly internet package from Jul 19 onwards.
To attend an hour-long online class, they need 600-700 megabyte data said the university students now living in the villages. The price differs, depending on which operator’s internet package they buy.
The move has resulted in an increase in attendance and interest among the students, said SUST Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed.
Bangladesh Chhatra Maitree, one of the allies of BCL-led Chhatra Sangram Parishad, formed a human chain in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday asking authorities to waive house rent and stop mockery of online education without enough preparation amid the coronavurus outbreak.
Dhaka University started its online classes in the first week of July.
"We have found out about 35-40 percent of students have been unable to attend online classes due to various obstacles," Sadeka Halim, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Dhaka University, told bdnews24.com.
Dhaka University Pro-VC ASM Maksud Kamal said talks were underway with various mobile operators to provide affordable internet packages to students.
Continuing online classes without ensuring the participation of all students and proper arrangement will only increase the disparity in the education sector, said Dhaka University Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Chowdhury.
“We have learned that many students are unable to attend online classes due to different limitations.”
Since there is no other option but to conduct virtual classes, facilities should be provided to the students before taking the classes, he said.
