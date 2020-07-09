Govt rebuffs reports over automatic promotion of students
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2020 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 01:57 PM BdST
The government has dismissed reports in the media indicating that students would be promoted to the next class without taking any examination in order to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on learning.
“Reports have been published across various media outlets that students of different classes will be promoted automatically without having to sit for exams. It is a baseless rumour," the education ministry said in a notice on Thursday.
The ministry has not yet taken any decision in this regard, it added.
All educational institutions across Bangladesh have been closed since Mar 17 after the first coronavirus case was detected on Mar 8. Bangladesh reopened offices and economic activities on May 31, but the schools remained closed. The government later extended the shutdown of schools and other educational institutes to Aug 6.
The state media Sangsad TV is broadcasting lessons for students of up to grade 10 to make up for the lost classes. The secondary students will have to submit homework when schools reopen for evaluation.
Various private educational institutions have been independently conducting online classes.
The HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to start on Jul 1, but were postponed due to virus.
- No age bar for technical diploma courses
- Govt mulls fewer HSC exams
- Pre-primary education extended to 2 years
- Play Pen School blocks online classes over fee
- Ready to hold HSC exams: minister
- Why some US universities are seeing an influx
- ULAB among world’s top 50 universities for innovation
- Education funding drops over GDP ratio
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- How Shahed made his way to Awami League subcommittee
- MP Shahid will lose seat in parliament if he is a Kuwaiti citizen, says Hasina
- Government made COVID-19 treatment deal with Regent Hospital. But it had no licence to operate
- Islamists block construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad
- Bangladesh logs 3,489 new virus cases, body count nears 2,200
- South Point School gets notice for running unapproved campuses
- Trump says 'may cut off funding' if US schools do not open
- Regent Hospital swindled patients out of Tk 20m in COVID-19 scam
- Together, we can realise promise of decent jobs for all: Hasina at ILO summit
- Mirpur branch of Regent Hospital sealed off over fake COVID-19 test reports