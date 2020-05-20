Govt to publish SSC results after Eid-ul-Fitr

The results will be sent directly to students on their mobile phones via SMS as long as they register for the service beforehand, said the Inter-education Board Coordination Sub-committee.

However, the authorities are yet to fix a date for declaring the results, according to Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary to the Secondary and Higher Studies Department.

But the SSC result will be published digitally this year, the Dhaka Education Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

The results will not be sent to educational institutions to avoid gatherings during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it said.

To avail the results via SMS, a student will have to write "SSC<space>first three letters of board’s name<space>roll number<space>2020" and send it to 16222 from any mobile phone at a cost of Tk 2.55.

They can also collect the results from the website of their respective education boards.

The education institutions have been ordered to keep their offices closed on the day of the results.

At least 2.4 million students undertook the SSC and equivalent examinations from Feb 3 to 27.

Each year, the results are published within 60 days of the exams ending. However, exceptions have been made this year as educational institutions have remained closed since Mar 17 due to the coronavirus crisis.