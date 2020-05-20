Govt to publish SSC results after Eid-ul-Fitr
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2020 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2020 05:56 PM BdST
The government will publish the results of the SSC and equivalent examinations 'any day' after Eid-ul-Fitr, according to education authorities.
The results will be sent directly to students on their mobile phones via SMS as long as they register for the service beforehand, said the Inter-education Board Coordination Sub-committee.
However, the authorities are yet to fix a date for declaring the results, according to Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary to the Secondary and Higher Studies Department.
But the SSC result will be published digitally this year, the Dhaka Education Board said in a statement on Wednesday.
The results will not be sent to educational institutions to avoid gatherings during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it said.
To avail the results via SMS, a student will have to write "SSC<space>first three letters of board’s name<space>roll number<space>2020" and send it to 16222 from any mobile phone at a cost of Tk 2.55.
They can also collect the results from the website of their respective education boards.
The education institutions have been ordered to keep their offices closed on the day of the results.
At least 2.4 million students undertook the SSC and equivalent examinations from Feb 3 to 27.
Each year, the results are published within 60 days of the exams ending. However, exceptions have been made this year as educational institutions have remained closed since Mar 17 due to the coronavirus crisis.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh, India evacuating millions as super cyclone bears down on coast
- Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to great danger signal 10 for Payra, Mongla
- Toronto was obeying social distance rules. Then came adorable baby foxes
- Bangladesh health ministry asks industries ministry to order halt on tobacco production
- Bangladesh starts evacuating 2.2m people to cyclone shelters as Amphan looms
- Uber Eats to stop operations in Bangladesh from June amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to great danger signals for key ports
- Myanmar raids reveal new production of a killer drug
- Bangladesh reports 16 more virus deaths, cases surge by 1,617
- Bangladesh evacuates 2.4m people to cyclone shelters as Amphan eyes coast