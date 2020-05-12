College admission process set to begin on Jun 6 after delay over coronavirus
The process of grade 11 enrolment in colleges will begin on June 6 if the results of SSC and equivalent exams are published in May.
Professor Harun-or-Rashid, the college inspector at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, confirmed the information to bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
On Monday, Inter-board coordination subcommittee Chairman Md Ziaul Haque told bdnews24.com that the SSC results would be published this month even if the shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak prolongs.
Ziaul also said the Dhaka education board will play the central role in college admission.
“We will announce the college admission schedule in the beginning of June if the SS results are published this month. We want to begin the admission process if everything goes alright,” Harun said.
The three-phase system of online college admission will be unchanged, but the authorities will try to reduce the time, he said.
The students will need to visit the colleges once upon confirmation after completing other works like application online from home.
Harun believes it would not be possible to allow the students to visit the colleges if the outbreak continues.
Classes of grade 11, which had been scheduled to begin on Jul 1, may also be deferred, he said.
The announcement of schedule for admission, slated for May 10, had been postponed along with the publication of SSC results even after the education ministry approved the admission guidelines.
The schedule will be announced in consultation with the ministry after the publication of the results, Harun said.
College admission will be based on the students’ SSC results. They will have to apply online at www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd. Every student will be able to choose maximum 10 institutions.
WARNING:
