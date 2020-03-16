Govt shuts all educational institutions until Mar 31 amid virus scare
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2020 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 01:24 PM BdST
The government has shut all educational institutions across the country until Mar 31 in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Education Minister Dipu Moni made the announcement in a press briefing at the Secretariat on Monday.
“The decision was taken as a precautionary measure. Everyone has to make sure that the students stay at home.”
More to follow
