Home > Education

Govt shuts all educational institutions until Mar 31 amid virus scare

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Mar 2020 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 01:24 PM BdST

The government has shut all educational institutions across the country until Mar 31 in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the announcement in a press briefing at the Secretariat on Monday.

“The decision was taken as a precautionary measure. Everyone has to make sure that the students stay at home.”

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Nils Peistrup, 12, attends class remotely from his family's home in Bothell, Wash, a suburb of Seattle, on Monday, Mar 9, 2020. More than 20,000 K-12 schools in the United States are being shuttered because of worries about spreading the coronavirus, affecting at least 15 million students, most of whom will be asked to shift to online learning. The New York Times

Is America ready for virtual learning?

School assemblies moved inside classrooms

Students at Harvard University carry boxes in Cambridge, Mass, March 11, 2020. The New York Times

Chaos as US colleges tell students to stay away

Govt plans online-only college application system

FILE PHOTO: Lawrance Hall is shown at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, US, Sep 27, 2018. REUTERS

Harvard, Yale universities under probe

Hasina snubs quota call for English-medium students

File Photo

28,832 posts vacant in govt primary schools

SSC exams begin Monday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.