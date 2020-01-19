Home > Education

Govt issues revised schedule for SSC, equivalent exams

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2020 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 04:51 PM BdST

The government has issued a revised schedule for SSC and equivalent exams, with the written tests running from Feb 3 to Feb 27.

The government deferred the exams, clearing the way for a new date of Dhaka city elections. The Election Commission has rescheduled the polls to Feb 1 from Jan 30 amid protests.

The tests will now start on Feb 3 instead of Feb 1.

As many as 2,047,771 students will sit for the secondary school completion tests at 3,512 centres across Bangladesh.

More to follow

