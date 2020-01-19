Govt issues revised schedule for SSC, equivalent exams
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2020 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2020 04:51 PM BdST
The government has issued a revised schedule for SSC and equivalent exams, with the written tests running from Feb 3 to Feb 27.
The government deferred the exams, clearing the way for a new date of Dhaka city elections. The Election Commission has rescheduled the polls to Feb 1 from Jan 30 amid protests.
The tests will now start on Feb 3 instead of Feb 1.
As many as 2,047,771 students will sit for the secondary school completion tests at 3,512 centres across Bangladesh.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Calls to improve quality of education after satisfactory results
- Don't worry too much about GPA-5, says Dipu Moni
- PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday
- Govt scraps rules on expelling students from PEC, Ebtedayee exams
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Government to take expert opinion on scrapping PEC test
- Govt announces dates for expelled students to retake PEC exams
- UGC orders public universities to shut evening courses
- 3 suicides in 2 months jolt a college campus
- Bangladesh women lagging behind in adult literacy: UNESCO report
Most Read
- SSC, equivalent exams deferred to Feb 3 for Dhaka vote
- EC bows down to pressure, changes Dhaka polling day for Saraswati Puja
- Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins in Tongi
- 3 of a family die in Jashore car crash
- Hasan Mahmud wins maiden call-up as Bangladesh announce T20 squad for Pakistan tour
- Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani's last minutes before death
- EC calls emergency meeting amid growing calls for rescheduling Dhaka polls
- Atiqul’s wife campaigns in a slum, accompanied by celebrities
- Myanmar, China ink deals to accelerate Belt and Road as Xi courts an isolated Suu Kyi
- New citizenship law is India's internal matter, says Hasina