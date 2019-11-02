Home > Education

Over 2.6 million students sit for JSC, JDC exams

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Nov 2019 11:06 AM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2019 11:06 AM BdST

The Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations are underway at 2,982 centres across Bangladesh.

Over 2.6 million students from 29,262 institutions are sitting for the exams which began at 10am on Saturday.

The number of candidates this year has dropped by over 8,000 this year compared to 2018.

Among them, 2.26 million students are taking the JSC exams under the eight education boards while the JDC exams under the madrasa board has over 400,966 candidates.

Besides, about 2.33 irregular students are also taking part in the JSC exams while 30,291 have appeared for the JDC.

About 484 students are undertaking the JSC and JDC examinations at nine centres overseas.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dipu Moni visited the exam centre at Keraniganj's Zinzira PM Pilot High School and College at 9am on Saturday.

