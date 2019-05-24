Large number of students yet to apply for college admission after SSC

Officials believe most of these students are likely to drop out.

Around 1.4 million aspirants have applied online and through SMSs seeking admission to colleges as of 11:59 pm on Thursday, said Dhaka Board College Inspector Prof Md Harun-Ar-Rashid.

Over 1.7 million students have passed the SSC and equivalent exams, including 91,298 students from the Technical Board of Education.

At least 1.65 million students have passed the exam from all other boards except the Technical Board of Education, but only 1.4 million students have applied for entry into colleges.

The number of students who have refrained from seeking admissions stands at 242,042, which is one-seventh of the total number of successful exam candidates.

Most of the students not applying for the college admission may drop out of the education system, while some may seek to study abroad, College Inspector Harun-Ar-Rashid told bdnews24.com.

Others may apply for admission to the eleventh grade during the second and third phases of the college admission process, he believes.

“Our experience shows that most student who don’t apply for admission in the first phase, drop out. Only a few students apply for college admission in the second and third phases,” an official of the Dhaka Board told bdnews24.com.

A total 1,052,184 students have applied online and 374,222 through SMS for college admission.

The applications will be scrutinised and settled between May 24 and May 26, said Prof Harun, adding the students whose results are being reviewed can apply between Jun 3 and Jun 4. Change in the order of choice can be done on Jun 5.

The list of students selected in the first phase will be published on Jun 10. The authority will take applications in the second phase between Jun 19 and Jun 20 and the third phase on Jun 24. The results for these applications will be published on June 21 and Jun 25.

At least 399,195 students of Dhaka Board, 188,582 students of Rajshahi Board, 122,036 students of Chattogram Board, 156,945 students of Cumilla Board, 153,394 students of Jashore Board, 77,420 students of Barishal Board, 80,162 students of Sylhet Board, 147,978 students of Dinajpur Board, 96,543 students of Mymensingh Board, and 128,818 students of Madrasa Board have applied for admission to colleges, said the Dhaka Board college inspector.

The students were allowed to apply to a minimum of five colleges and maximum 10 colleges. The aspirants will then be placed in a college on the basis of their merit and choice of colleges.