World Bank Vice President Raiser reiterates support to Bangladesh

Martin Raiser, the World Bank vice president for South Asia, has reaffirmed the global lender’s “continued support” to Bangladesh.

The Washington-based global lender issued a statement after Raiser concluded his second visit to Bangladesh on Monday as the country sought additional support from it.

Recently, Bangladesh agreed an initial agreement with the International Monetary Fund for $4.5 billion loans to prevent a full-blown economic crisis while it is already struggling to tackle the challenges created by the Russia-Ukraine war.