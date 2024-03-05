Closing gender gap could lift global GDP more than 20%, World Bank says

The report assessed for the first time how 190 countries are implementing existing laws to protect women, finding what it called a "shocking" gap between policy and practice.

"Women have the power to turbocharge the sputtering global economy," said World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill, noting that reforms to prevent discrimination have slowed to a crawl.

The report said obstacles that women face in entering the global workforce included barriers to starting businesses, persistent pay gaps and bans on working at night or in jobs deemed "dangerous".

Women have barely a third of needed legal protections against domestic violence, sexual harassment, child marriage and femicide in the 190 countries studied, the report found.

Sexual harassment is banned in the workplace in 151 countries, but only 40 have laws banning it in public places. "How can we expect women to prosper at work when it is dangerous for them just to travel to work," Gill said.

Women also spend an average of 2.4 more hours a day on unpaid care work than men, much of it caring for children, with only 78 countries having enacted quality standards governing childcare services.

On paper, women had roughly two-thirds the rights of men, but countries lacked the systems needed for full implementation and enforcement, the report also found.