    বাংলা

    India's GDP set to grow 8% or more in Jan-March quarter, finance minister says

    The economy is expected to show the same rate of year-on-year expansion for the 2023/24 financial year

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2024, 01:48 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 01:48 AM

    India's gross domestic product (GDP) is on track to grow by 8% or more in the quarter ending March 31, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

    The economy is expected to show the same rate of year-on-year expansion for the 2023/24 financial year, Sitharaman added, citing the impact of improved inflation management and macroeconomic stability.

    "Hopefully the fourth quarter ... will also have (growth) of 8% or above 8% resulting in 2023/24 having an average growth in GDP of 8% or over 8%," Sitharaman said during an event in the financial hub of Mumbai.

    India's GDP data for the Jan-March quarter is due to be released on May 31.

    Asia's third-largest economy grew 8.4% in the October-December quarter year-on-year, outpacing the 7.6% growth recorded for the previous quarter.

    India's economy is projected to grow at 7.6% in the current fiscal year to March 31, according to the latest government estimates.

    RELATED STORIES
    Heavy Ramadan traffic
    Heavy Ramadan traffic
    Throughout Ramadan, Dhaka's streets grow increasingly congested as the day wears on. Following a three-day holiday on Monday, traffic traffic jams reached such critical levels that numerous commuters ...
    People take part in a demonstration to protest against all gender-based violence and femicide, ahead of International Women's Day, in Istanbul, Turkey March 3, 2024.
    Closing gender gap could lift global GDP more than 20%: WB
    Women have barely a third of needed legal protections against domestic violence, sexual harassment, child marriage and femicide in the 190 countries studied, report finds
    Labourers work at a construction site of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail corridor in Ahmedabad, India, May 31, 2023.
    India's economy grows at its fastest pace in six quarters in election boost for Modi
    Asia's third largest economy grew 8.4% in the October-December quarter, much faster than the 6.6% estimated by economists
    Bangladesh economy slows as growth falls to 6.07% in first quarter
    GDP growth falls to 6.07% in Q1
    This is the first time the national statistics agency has published quarterly GDP data

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin