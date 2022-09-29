Strapped for cash amid surging inflation, many Bangladeshis raid their bank savings

Painstakingly penny-pinching for a long period, Sakir Hossain Sarker was saving up for his daughter’s marriage from his salary at a private firm. But he has been raiding his savings pot to meet the higher living cost over the past few months.

Having drawn Tk 40,000 over the past months, Sakir in his 50s said he has turned to using his motorcycle for ridesharing service after office to find the money for the extra expenses.

“My salary hasn’t increased. I carry people on my motorcycle now and have Tk 200 or Tk 300 at the end of the day,” he said.

The squeeze began back during the pandemic as many people lost their jobs, the middle-income people in particular. Before they could recover, the citizens were hit by the runaway prices of daily commodities due to the war in Ukraine.

Many others like Sakir are chipping away at their savings or failing to save up altogether as they did before and it is evident in the declining flow of deposits in the banks.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, the year-on-year net deposits have declined by 29 percent from 2020-21 to 2021-22 fiscal year.