Bangladesh hasn’t asked for specific information on Swiss bank accounts, says ambassador

The Bangladesh government has not asked for any specific information on the Swiss bank accounts of its citizens, according to Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard.

“We have provided the government all available information on how to reach an agreement on these matters, but no request has been submitted regarding particular funds,” she said at an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Asked by a reporter whether the government had not sought any information on money laundering, Chuard added that there had not been any request ‘about specific funding’.