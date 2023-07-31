Dollar squeeze causes coal crunch to shut Rampal power plant

Rampal thermal power plant in Bagerhat has stopped production for the third time in a month over a lack of coal.
The latest shutdown came 10 days after resumption of operations following repair work.
The first 660 megawatt unit of the plant, an India-Bangladesh joint initiative, needs 5,000 tonnes of coal a day to be fully operational. The second unit is set for inauguration in September.
Sayeed Akram Ullah, the managing director of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited which is operating the plant, told bdnews24.com on Sunday that they suspended operations late on Saturday night as Letters of Credit to import coal could not be opened because of a shortage of dollars.
He hopes the plant will resume electricity generation on Aug 8.
The authorities opened LCs to import three shipments of coal, the first of which is expected to arrive in Chattogram on Aug 5, according to him. It will take two more days to bring the coal to Rampal.
After the first unit started production in December 2022, the plant was shut down at least six times for repair work or a shortage of fuel.
Bangladesh has the capacity to generate around 24,000 MW of electricity, but dwindling dollar reserves have forced the country to limit imports of fuel for the power stations.
The country has been producing 1,000-1,500 MW less electricity than the daily average demand of 12,000-13,000 MW, leading to frequent power cuts in many areas.