    বাংলা

    Dollar squeeze causes coal crunch to shut Rampal power plant

    This is the third shutdown of the plant in a month

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 July 2023, 07:43 PM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 07:43 PM

    Rampal thermal power plant in Bagerhat has stopped production for the third time in a month over a lack of coal. 

    The latest shutdown came 10 days after resumption of operations following repair work.     

    The first 660 megawatt unit of the plant, an India-Bangladesh joint initiative, needs 5,000 tonnes of coal a day to be fully operational. The second unit is set for inauguration in September. 

    Sayeed Akram Ullah, the managing director of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited which is operating the plant, told bdnews24.com on Sunday that they suspended operations late on Saturday night as Letters of Credit to import coal could not be opened because of a shortage of dollars. 

    He hopes the plant will resume electricity generation on Aug 8. 

    The authorities opened LCs to import three shipments of coal, the first of which is expected to arrive in Chattogram on Aug 5, according to him. It will take two more days to bring the coal to Rampal.  

    After the first unit started production in December 2022, the plant was shut down at least six times for repair work or a shortage of fuel. 

    Bangladesh has the capacity to generate around 24,000 MW of electricity, but dwindling dollar reserves have forced the country to limit imports of fuel for the power stations.   

    The country has been producing 1,000-1,500 MW less electricity than the daily average demand of 12,000-13,000 MW, leading to frequent power cuts in many areas.

    Bangladesh
    Rampal Power Plant
    coal
    fuel shortage
    energy crisis
    dollar reserve
    RELATED STORIES
    Matarbari Power Station to join the national grid in December
    Matarbari to start power generation in December
    600 MW will be added by the first unit. The second, with a similar capacity, will be added next July
    Ship arrives at Mongla port with over 32,000 tonnes of coal for Rampal power plant
    Ship with more coal for Rampal arrives at Mongla
    The power plant halted production on several occasions recently due to a shortage of coal
    After 20 days of suspension, Payra power plant resumes partial production
    Payra power plant back in production
    The first unit of the plant suspended operations on May 25, and the second unit was shut down on Jun 5 due to a shortage of coals
    Ship carrying over 26,000 tonnes of coal for Rampal plant arrives in Mongla
    Ship carrying coal for Rampal plant arrives in Mongla
    A Chinese vessel arrives with the much-needed fuel from Indonesia amid an intensifying power crisis

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan