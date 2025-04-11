The special prayers and munajat will be held after Jummah prayers on Friday, the Islami Foundation said

Bangladesh mosques to hold special prayers for victims of Israeli atrocities in Gaza

The Islamic Foundation has called for special prayers at all mosques across Bangladesh for victims of Israeli atrocities in Palestine's Gaza.

The special prayers and munajat, or supplication, will be held after Jummah prayers on Friday, the foundation said in a statement.

Denouncing the "genocide and widespread destruction" carried out by Israeli forces in Gaza, it said Israel has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis by cutting off food and water supplies to the region, pushing its residents to the brink of famine.

Highlighting the outrage sparked across the Muslim world by the "most barbaric genocide in history”, the Islamic Foundation expressed deep shock, empathy and condolences to the embattled Palestinians.

The decision to hold special prayers was made in light of their ongoing plight, it said.

The foundation also urged people to remain peaceful and vigilant while expressing their solidarity, condolences and empathy to the Palestinians so that law and order are not disrupted.

It also called on mosque leaders to raise awareness among people about the need to maintain law and order.

The statement comes amid nationwide protests in Bangladesh against the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza. People from all walks of life have taken to the streets in cities and towns across the country to join marches and rallies.

They condemned the Israeli aggression and urged world leaders to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians.

As a part of the movement, students and the general public also took part in the global “No Work, No School” campaign on Monday, holding rallies, protest marches and strikes in solidarity with Palestine.