Man arrested for raping and murdering woman in Chattogram

Police have arrested a man accused of raping and murdering a woman in Chattogram's Chandnaish Upazila.

The suspect, 28-year-old Nazim Uddin, was apprehended on Friday from Rashidnagar Dantamara Para in Cox's Bazar's Ramu Upazila.

Nazim is the maternal cousin of the victim’s mother and is originally from Satkania Upazila's Khagaria.

Chattogram's Additional Superintendent of Police Md Rashed said that Nazim had fled following the incident.

“Acting on a tip-off, we arrested him this morning from Dantamara Para in Ramu. Further details will be shared in a media briefing.”

The 18-year-old victim was visiting her grandfather’s house in Chandnaish's South Gachhbaria Nayapara on Wednesday when she was raped and then killed. Her body was found dumped in a bathroom.

The attacker also attempted to slit the throats of the victim’s grandparents when they tried to intervene.

Locals said the woman had been visiting her maternal grandparents during the Eid holidays. The accused had also come to visit his aunt’s house on Tuesday.