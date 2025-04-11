Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Mongol Shobhajatra renamed ‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’

The announcement was made by Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Arts Dean Azharul Islam Sheikh

Mongol Shobhajatra renamed ‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 11:47 AM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 11:47 AM

Related Stories
India blocks 4 Bangladeshi goods trucks
India blocks 4 Bangladeshi goods trucks
Video of trawler hijacking in Savar goes viral
Video of trawler hijacking in Savar goes viral
Halt to India transshipment will not cause problems: advisor
Halt to India transshipment will not cause problems: advisor
What will happen to the EVMs worth billions?
What will happen to the EVMs worth billions?
Read More
Amorim shrugs off Onana mistakes after United draw
Amorim shrugs off Onana mistakes after United draw
Extradited Canadian wanted for Mumbai attacks arrives in India
Extradited Canadian wanted for Mumbai attacks arrives in India
Rahul tames tricky surface to help Delhi to fourth straight win
Rahul tames tricky surface to help Delhi to fourth straight win
Dhoni to lead Chennai for rest of season
Dhoni to lead Chennai for rest of season
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More