Mongol Shobhajatra renamed ‘Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra’

Amid controversy and heated discussion, the Dhaka University organised Bengali New Year procession has been renamed from “Mongol Shobhajatra” to “Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra”.

Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Arts Dean Azharul Islam Sheikh announced the decision at 11am on Friday, stating: “This year’s procession will be a joyful one that includes everyone.”

Organisers say members of 28 different ethnic communities will take part in this year’s event.

Cultural Affairs Advisor Mostofa Sarwar Farooki had hinted at the name change at a press conference on Mar 23.

The suggestion drew criticism. The following day, the advisor said at a meeting regarding Bengali New Year 1432 celebrations that no decision had been taken to change the name of the procession.

Advisor Farooki said on Tuesday that Dhaka University authorities would discuss whether to keep the name or change it. He also alleged that his earlier comments had been “misquoted”.

On Monday, Dean Azharul had told bdnews24.com that various committees and subcommittees were involved in the event and that the decision would be finalised based on their collective opinions.

However, hints of a change in the name had been floated earlier. When Farooki had spoken to the media regarding preparations for the new year celebrations, he referred to the procession but avoided using the name Mongol Shobhajatra.

An invitation letter sent out to journalists regarding the preparations for the event from the Faculty of Fine Arts also referred to it as just a “Shobhajatra” instead of the “Mongol Shobhajatra”.

The Faculty of Fine Arts procession on Pohela Boishakh began in the 1980s as a call to break the shackles of military rule. It later took the form of the Mongol Shobhajatra. The programme was also recognised as an event of significant cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2016.

The Shobhajatra begins in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts on Pohela Boishakh with the national anthem after the Chhayanaut programme at Ramna. A crowd gathers in the Shahbagh area to celebrate the new year.

People of different ages dressed in colourful costumes take part in the procession. To the tune of drums, the procession passes the Shahbagh intersection, turns in front of Shishu Park, returns through Shahbagh and ends at the TSC.

The theme of this year's procession is “New Year’s Unity, the End of Fascism”.

The procession aims to highlight the cultural heritage of present-day Bengal. In addition, the organisers say that they hope that fascism, which was removed in the July Uprising last year, will not return to Bangladesh again.

WHAT IS IN THIS YEAR’S PROCESSION?

This year’s procession will include a portrait of fascism, a large hilsa fish, a wooden tiger made by traditional folk artists from Sonargaon, and a dove of peace. The bamboo and wood work for these displays is almost complete.

The portrait of fascism is about 20 feet in height, while the hilsa fish, Bengal tiger, and dove will be 16 feet. A water bottle may also be made to commemorate the memory of Mir Mughdo, who was shot dead while providing refreshments to quota reform protesters.

However, the dean of the Fine Arts Faculty said that discussions are still ongoing as to which displays will be included.

Those involved in the procession said that there will also be animal masks, including elephants, tigers, and owls.

In addition, the boundary wall of the Fine Arts Faculty is being decorated with images of Shokher Hanri, the traditional decorated pots of Rajshahi. Flowers, birds, and vines are also being painted on the walls.