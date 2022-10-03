UK's Truss forced into U-turn on tax after week of market turmoil

British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced on Monday into a humiliating U-turn after less than a month in power, reversing a cut to the highest rate of income tax that helped spark turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party.

Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the decision had been taken with "humility and contrition", after some lawmakers reacted with fury to suggestions that public and welfare spending could be cut to fund tax cuts for the richest.

Elected by party members but not the broader public, Truss and Kwarteng are seeking to jolt the economy out of its decade of stagnant growth with a 1980s-style plan to cut taxes and regulation, all funded by vast government borrowing.

Signalling a break with "Treasury orthodoxy", they had also fired the most senior official in the government's finance department and released the tax cut plan without accompanying forecasts on how much it would cost.

Investors - used to Britain being a pillar of the global financial community - were aghast. They sold British assets at such a rate that the pound hit a record low against the dollar and the Bank of England had to intervene to prevent pension funds from collapsing.