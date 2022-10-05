World Bank sees weak growth in 2023 for eastern Europe, central Asia

The World Bank said on Tuesday that countries in eastern Europe and Central Asia will return to weak growth in 2023, but warned that a cut-off of Russian energy to the European Union would tip them into recession next year.

In updated economic forecasts, the World Bank said collective GDP in its Europe and Central Asia region was now expected to contract 0.2% in 2022 and grow by 0.3% in 2023 due to spillover effects from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 2022 forecast is a marked improvement over the World Bank's June forecast of a 2.9%% GDP contraction for the region that includes Ukraine, Poland, Russia, Turkey and surrounding countries. It reflects better-than-expected resilience and growth in some of the region's largest economies, along with extensions of pandemic-era stimulus programs in some countries.