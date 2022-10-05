    বাংলা

    Japan's tourism restart stirs hope of service-sector recovery

    Japan's services sector activity growth posted a small expansion in September as demand recovered on declining COVID-19 cases

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 07:28 AM

    Japan's services sector activity growth posted a small expansion in September as demand recovered on declining COVID-19 cases and the prospect of easing restrictions on foreign tourism boosted hopes of a stronger economic revival.

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week pledged to raise inbound tourism spending to more than 5 trillion yen ($34.52 billion) a year, hoping to benefit from windfalls brought by the yen's recent fall to a 24-year low against the dollar.

    The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.2, returning to growth after posting a contraction of 49.5 in August.

    The figure was largely in line with a 51.9 flash reading for September unveiled last month. The 50-mark separates expansion from contraction.

    Japan will loosen its border policies from Tuesday next week, dropping a cap on daily arrivals among other rules, as it hopes the yen's sharp decline against the dollar and other major currencies this year will help lure tourists.

    "The announcement that restrictions on foreign tourism will be lifted from October should ... help support greater economic activity levels across Japan," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

    "Yen weakness is also leading to imported inflation and is another reason why the relaxation of travel restrictions will be welcomed," Hayes added.

    RELATED STORIES
    World Bank sees weak growth in 2023 for eastern Europe, central Asia
    WB sees weak growth in 2023 for eastern Europe, central Asia
    The World Bank said collective GDP in its Europe and Central Asia region was now expected to contract 0.2% in 2022 and grow by 0.3% in 2023
    Global recession can be avoided with right fiscal policies: IMF's Georgieva
    Global recession can be avoided with right fiscal policies: IMF's Georgieva
    Fiscal policies that indiscriminately support everybody by suppressing energy prices and providing subsidies are working against monetary policy goals, she says
    Euro zone pledges temporary support to avoid making inflation worse
    Euro zone pledges temporary support to avoid making inflation worse
    Germany's response of the 200 billion euro support package is far larger than the 67 billion euros announced by France or the 68 billion euros planned by Italy
    Consumer prices in Japan's capital rise at fastest pace since 2014
    Consumer prices in Japan's capital rise at fastest pace
    Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation, rose 2.8% in September from a year earlier

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher