Bangladesh signs $300m credit deal with World Bank for resilience to COVID, future shocks

The Bangladesh government has signed a $300 million financing agreement with the World Bank to strengthen the country’s local urban institutions to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project will benefit 39.9 million urban residents in all eight divisions and also help cities and towns prepare for future shocks, including climate change, disasters, and disease outbreaks, the global lender said in a statement on Sunday.

In addition, 329 municipalities and 10 city corporations will receive funds bi-annually from the project to improve critical urban services and infrastructures to mitigate and respond to climate change impacts, disasters, and future disease outbreaks.