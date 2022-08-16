Dollar firm vs Aussie, euro on heightened recession worries

The safe-haven US dollar hovered near a one-week high on Tuesday while the Aussie, euro and Chinese yuan remained under pressure as weak global economic data regnited recession fears.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major peers, held steady at 106.51, just below the previous session's peak of 106.55, the strongest since Monday of last week.

The euro EUR=EBS, the most heavily weighted currency in the dollar index, was little changed at $1.0158 after earlier dipping to the weakest since Aug 5 at 1.0154.

Sterling GBP=D3 was 0.1% down at $1.2040, the lowest since Aug 5.

Against the yen JPY=EBS, a much sought after haven currency, the dollar eased 0.09% to 133.19.