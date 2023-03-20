Big money captivated by banking drama as investors brace for more turmoil

Daniel Loeb, chief investment officer of US hedge fund firm Third Point LLC, wrote on Sunday morning that initial news of the UBS offer for Credit Suisse would be "positive for financial system as it preserves the capital structure."

Later, short seller Jim Chanos tweeted his shock that $17 billion of Credit Suisse bonds would be wiped out, asking "What are the Swiss doing here…?!"

Chanos and Loeb did not respond to emails seeking further comment.

There was also little agreement on how investors would be positioning themselves in smaller US banks, including First Republic.

First Republic's stock price tumbled 33% on Friday, one day after a handful of the country's largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase, organized a $30 billion rescue package that was supported by the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury.

On Sunday, credit rating agency S&P Global downgraded First Republic's ratings for the second time in less than a week, lowering its sovereign credit ratings to "B+" from "BB+". S&P maintained its outlook at "Creditwatch Negative."

"The situation is not resolving easily," said one investor who allocates wealthy clients' capital with hedge funds.

Several fund managers said it felt dangerous to bet on further declines in light of the rescue package, noting that retail investors could band together and support banks like First Republic that were seen as solid enterprises. "This name could easily go meme stock, so there is a fear of being short here," one manager said.

Investors' short interest in First Republic was at $190 million, or about 3% of its float, according to data tweeted on Friday by research firm S3 Partners, which said short-sellers had made mark-to-market profits of $537 million on the trade this year and $62 million on Friday alone.