World Bank pitches reforms to curb inflation in Bangladesh. Finance minister urges patience

The government aims to reduce the inflation rate to 6 percent for the fiscal year 2023-24, but the goal remains a distant one.

The onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2020 has precipitated a surge in inflation rates worldwide. In Bangladesh, inflation hovered around the 10 percent mark throughout 2023. Despite efforts and promises from the ruling party to contain the price spiral, the rate stood at 9.86 percent in January.

Underscoring the World Bank's commitment to assisting Bangladesh in tackling inflation, Bjerde flagged the need to identify areas where cooperation is needed and evaluate the situation from the perspectives of both sides.

When asked about potential strategies for Bangladesh, the World Bank official recommended reforms to the social security sector and said the lender advised the government to expand the net to individuals most impacted by inflation.

Finance Minister Ali said that efforts were under way to address the challenges posed by high inflation.

Stressing the need for patience, he said, "Inflation cannot be reduced overnight. We expect the rate to drop after Ramadan, especially around May and June.”