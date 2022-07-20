Pakistan's rupee pressured by politics, not fundamentals, Pakistan finance minister says

"Therupee downturn is not due to economic fundamentals," Finance MinisterMiftah Ismail told Reuters. "The panic is primarily due to politicalturmoil, which will subside in a few days."
The rupeefell 2 percent on Monday, and 3 percent on Tuesday, despite last week's stafflevel agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that wouldpave the way for a disbursement of $1.17 billion under resumed payments of abailout package.
On Wednesdaymorning, the rupee was trading at 225 per dollar, having ended Tuesday at221.99 after Fitch ratings agency revised its outlook for Pakistan's sovereigndebt from stable to negative - though it affirmed Long-Term Foreign-Currencyand Issuer Default Rating at "B-".
"Thereis panic in the market, I fear it (the rupee) will go down further," ZafarParacha, Secretary General of a foreign exchange association, the ExchangeCompanies of Pakistan, told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.
Paracha saidhe did not see any reason for the depreciation in the rupee other than possibleIMF pre-conditions. Neither the government or the IMF have said anything aboutthe need for any further depreciation of the currency, though Pakistan recentlyadopted a market-based exchange rate under advice from the lender under theeconomic reforms agenda.
The finance ministersaid imports, which put pressure on the rupee, have been curbed and the currentaccount deficit has been controlled in the first 18 days of June.
Pressure onthe rupee will ease moving forward, he said, adding that Pakistan had alreadyworked out sources to meet its financing gaps.
"Therecent movement in the rupee is a feature of a market-determined exchange ratesystem," the State Bank of Pakistan said in a series of Twitter posts lateon Tuesday night.
Pakistan isgrappling with fast depleting foreign reserves, a declining currency andwidening fiscal and current account deficits, and the rupee has lost 18 percentof its value since Dec 21.
Reserveshave fallen to as low as $9.8 billion, hardly enough to pay for 45 days ofimports.
Pakistan hasalso passed through another bout of political instability, with the governmentof Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif taking over from ousted premier Imran Khan inApril. Khan has been pressing the current government to call early elections,holding a series of political gatherings across the country.
On Tuesday,sovereign dollar bonds issued by Pakistan suffered sharp losses to record lowsafter Fitch's move, while the Pakistan Stock Exchange's KSE100 Index .KSE fell2.36 percent.