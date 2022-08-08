Expert suggests a policy to keep fuel oil prices stable amid global volatility

An energy expert has suggested formulating a policy to keep fuel oil prices stable amid volatility in the global market, warning that the latest spike in prices may create problems for the economy

M Tamim, a former professor of petroleum and mineral resources at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, believes the economy is not ready for regular adjustments to fuel oil prices in line with the global market.

“We could have done this transition slowly. It will pose a problem if we do this very fast,” said Tamim, criticising the government for raising fuel oil prices by as much as around 52 percent, the highest jump in Bangladesh’s history.

“We’ll need a policy if we want to keep the prices and the economy stable. If we had a policy, we wouldn't be facing problems that we are now,” he said at a virtual discussion organised by Bangladesh Energy Society on Sunday.