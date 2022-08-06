‘Unprecedented’ fuel price hike gives Bangladeshis a sudden jolt

Cars and motorcycles have formed long lines at petrol pumps after the government announced the biggest jump in fuel prices, but many customers say they have been unable to purchase fuels even after visits to several filling stations.

There are few buses on the road. Cars formed a long queue to buy CNG at the Malibagh intersection filling station.

Crowds were waiting for buses at intersections in Rampura, Mouchak, Malibagh and Kakrail, but the capital is relatively well off – most of its buses run on CNG, not oil.

Still, the reaction of Dhaka residents to the ‘sudden’ hike in fuel price has been sharp.

“The hike in fuel prices is unprecedented,” said Hafizur Rahman, a commuter headed to Mohakhali, who expressed his anger at the decision. “What will happen to the price of goods now? The price of everything is already high.”

“Now that fuel prices have risen, so will the fares charged by buses, launches and trucks. Car owners and motorcyclists will see costs go up, as will farmers. Prices will rise across the board.”