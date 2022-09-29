Bangladesh Bank raises interest rate on short-term investment in foreign currency

Banks can now charge a maximum interest rate of SOFR plus 3.5 percent again on short-term investment made in foreign currency as the Bangladesh Bank has raised the rate by 50 basis points.

The central bank announced the rise in the interest rate on Wednesday, nearly one and a half months after lowering it to help exporters, those from the garment sector in particular, borrow money from banks.

The Bangladesh Bank said it changed the ceiling in line with global rates.

In the previous notice lowering the rate, the Bangladesh Bank said: “Given the global market trends, it has been decided to set all-in-cost ceiling per annum with mark-up of 3 percent over benchmark rate applicable to the relevant currency against short term permissible trade finance.

“Authorised dealers may continue to arrange finance with LIBOR as benchmark rate [as long as it is in effect].”