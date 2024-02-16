Bangladesh economy slows as growth falls to 6.07% in first quarter

Bangladesh’s economy has posted a 6.07 percent growth in the first quarter of 2023-24 fiscal year, down from 8.76 percent in the same period a year ago and 6.24 percent in the previous quarter.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics published the data on gross domestic product for the July-September period on Thursday – the first quarterly GDP data by the national statistical agency.

The national economy, along with the others around the world, took a hit in the 2019-20 fiscal year with only 3.45 percent growth, the lowest in decades, because of the coronavirus pandemic after a record 8.15 percent growth in 2018-19.

Bangladesh tackled the crisis and turned around with 6.94 percent growth in 2020-21 and 7.1 percent in 2021-22.