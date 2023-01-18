Bangladesh to build elevated road in Kishoreganj for connectivity in Haor wetlands at Tk 56.51bn

The government has approved a Tk 56.51 billion project for the construction of an over 15-kilometre elevated road in Kishoreganj to allow water to flow freely in the Haor wetlands.

It decided not to build normal roads in the region last year to ensure uninterrupted water flow.

the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved the project to build the elevated road from Mithamoin Upazila Sadar to Karimganj Upazila’s Marichkhali in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.