Davos 2023: Outlook brighter than feared, fraught with risks

The year ahead looks better than feared for the global economy but remains fraught with risks including escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and the emergence of a transatlantic trade war, the World Economic Forum's final panel concluded.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Davos audience that what had improved was the potential for China to boost growth and that the IMF now forecast Chinese growth of 4.4% for 2023.

While that was likely to prompt the IMF in the coming days to upgrade its current forecast of 2.7% growth for the year ahead, she cautioned against expecting any "dramatic improvement" on that figure.

One risk tied to China's re-opening, with its potential to heat up global demand and prices for energy, was that it triggered a new wave of inflationary pressures only months after this bout had reached its peak.