Winter chill sparks concerns among farmers as it threatens to hurt harvest

RISING CONCERNS ABOUT SEEDBEDS

Farmers in Kurigram are concerned about cultivating Boro crops in the harsh winter.

Many are resorting to using transparent white plastic covers to safeguard their seedbeds from the cold.

Farmers are hesitant to plant seedlings in this cold weather.

Anisur Rahman, a farmer from Bhogdanga in Kurigram Sadar, shared, "The Boro seedlings have reached maturity, but the cold and fog are making it challenging to plant them in the fields.

“I had to cover the seedbeds with plastic sheets to prevent damage."

Montaz Ali, a farmer from the same area, reported the onset of frost damage in potato fields and seedbeds.

He noted that spraying has proven ineffective.

Biplob Kumar Mahanta, the DAE deputy director in Kurigram, said the district has 6,500 hectares of seedbeds.

According to him, the dense fog and severe cold weather are causing delays in Boro cultivation for farmers.

The Boro paddy season in the country typically extends from mid-November to May. Hence, the seedbed preparation is in progress at this time of the year. Once the seedlings are 40 to 45 days old, they are transplanted into the fields, marking the initiation of the cultivation process.

Md Saiful Alam, additional director (extension and coordination) of the Department of Agricultural Extension's field wing, expressed concern about the prolonged winter.

He highlighted potential risks if the cold weather persists for another two weeks.

Considering the cold-related challenges, Saiful said necessary instructions have been issued at the field level.

Tahmid Hossain Ansari, principal scientific officer at Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, explained to bdnews24.com that in cases where the water level in the seedbed is low, meaning the soil is wet but lacks water, the risk of Seedling Blight disease in rice seedlings increases, especially in low temperatures.

Consequently, this leads to a significant loss of seedlings, he said.

“In this cold weather, the soil-borne fungal pathogen Fusarium, which infects the seeds right after sprouting, prevents proper seed setting.

Environmentally, the cold is considered to have an adverse impact.

He said cold often harms the seedlings, but the pathogen causing seedling blight disease is also linked to it.

Several crops, including Boro paddy, potato, pulses, maize, and oilseeds, are typically cultivated in January.

Agriculturists express concerns that if the cold wave persists, it could pose risks to these crops.

Md Faruq Bin Hossain, senior scientific officer at the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, or BARI, shared with bdnews24.com that the incidence of fungal diseases tends to rise during a cold wave.

Night temperature below 20 to 22 degrees Celsius is favourable for the fungus , he said.

He added that humidity needs to be between 80 and 90 percent, resulting in water accumulation on leaves because of dew or drizzle, for the fungus to spread.

IDENTIFYING SEEDBED FUNGUS SIGNS

BRRI official Tahmid said if a newly sprouted seedling is affected, its head will turn brown, leading to a gradual death.

For older seedlings with two or three leaves, yellow spots will appear in certain areas, with some parts remaining green and others turning yellow, he said.

In the advanced stages of the attack, affected seedlings become shorter in the impacted areas, while those in the green parts grow taller, Tahmid added.

He emphasised that spraying on seeds is the most effective method to control this disease. If this preventive measure is not taken initially, he recommended immediate spraying if symptoms appear after the seedlings have grown.

ADDRESSING WINTER CROP DISEASES

BARI official Faruq said Late Blight infection occurs in potatoes in such cold weather.

The disease, caused by the fungus known as Phytophthora Infestans, results in the decay of leaves and stems in potato plants.

He mentioned that all the plants in the field might perish within two to three days.