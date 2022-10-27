Sri Lanka quits Asian payment mechanism, prompting Bangladesh to halt transactions

Sri Lanka has left the regional payment mechanism Asian Clearing Union or ACU, prompting Bangladesh Bank to halt transactions with the crisis-hit neighbour.



In response to the self-motivated decision by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to remain temporarily suspended from the ACU mechanism with effect from Oct 14, the Bangladesh Bank in a notice on Thursday asked all banks not to do any trade and trade-related transactions with Sri Lanka through the mechanism.



Formed in 1974 in the initiative of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the Asian Clearing Union is a payment arrangement whereby the participants settle payments for intra-regional transactions among the participating central banks on a net multilateral basis.