US pick to lead World Bank, Ajay Banga, wins more support

Three Nobel laureates and dozens of civil society, climate change and philanthropic leaders on Thursday endorsed US President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the World Bank, ex-Mastercard MA.NChief Executive Ajay Banga.

Joseph Stiglitz, who won the Nobel prize for economics in 2001, New America Foundation President Anne-Marie Slaughter, and Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund, were among the 53 people who signed a declaration backing Banga.

"Ajay Banga possesses a rare combination of leadership; track record of building successful alliances across the public, private, and social sectors; and experience working in developing countries," they wrote. "He's the right person to lead the World Bank at this critical moment."