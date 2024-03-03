Offshore Banking Bill 2024 placed in parliament

The Offshore Banking Bill 2024 has been introduced in parliament with an aim to bolster foreign exchange reserves and entice foreign investment amid a global economic crisis.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed the Bill, and it was then sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry for review and report within a day.

Bangladesh has been operating offshore banking since 1985 under a finance ministry notification, despite the absence of a specific law.

In 2019, the central bank introduced an offshore banking policy, followed by several notifications. Now, it is being enacted to formalise this practice.