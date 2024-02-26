Most UK exporters hit by Red Sea disruption, survey shows

Most British exporters and manufacturers have felt an impact from disruption in the Red Sea caused by attacks on shipping by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, according to a survey.

The British Chambers of Commerce said 55% of exporters reported disruption, as did 53% of manufacturers and business-to-consumer services firms, a category that includes retailers and wholesalers. Across all businesses, 37% reported an impact.

"There has been spare capacity in the shipping freight industry to respond to the difficulties, which has bought us some time," the BCC's head of trade policy, William Bain, said.

"But our research suggests that the longer the current situation persists, the more likely it is that the cost pressures will start to build," he added.

Some businesses reported container hire costs had quadrupled, while others faced delivery delays of three to four weeks, as well as cashflow difficulties and shortages of parts.

The Bank of England has highlighted the Red Sea disruption as one of the main upside risks to inflation this year, although to date the attacks and broader conflict in the Middle East has had less economic impact in Britain than it originally feared.