Indonesia plans fuel price hike to control ballooning subsidies

Indonesia plans to hike fuel prices to control ballooning energy subsidies, media reported on Monday, citing comments from the country's energy minister.

The price hike will be complemented with rules on subsidised fuel sales that will be issued this month, Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif was quoted as saying by several local media, including news website Bisnis.com.

Officials at the country's energy, finance and economics ministries did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

State energy firm Pertamina, which sells subsidised fuels, declined to comment, saying fuel price policy was the government's domain.

Indonesia has tripled its energy subsidy budget to 502 trillion rupiah ($34.06 billion) this year to keep prices of subsidised gasoline and diesel and some power tariffs unchanged amid rising global energy prices.