Japan runs first current account deficit in 5 months

The data, which marked the first monthly deficit since January, was smaller than economists' median forecast for a 703.8 billion shortfall in a Reuters poll.

High prices for energy sources like oil and coal drove the value of imports to a record, surging 49% year-on-year and outpacing a 20% rise in the value of exports led by "mineral fuels" and steel.

The current account data underscored the change in Japan's economic structure as the country earns hefty returns from its portfolio investments and direct investment overseas, which are offsetting deficits in its trade balance.