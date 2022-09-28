Pakistan finance minister known for propping up rupee in earlier stints

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's new finance minister, has strongly favoured intervention in currency markets in three previous stints in the job, but faces a nation in economic crisis this time and the conditions of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Dar, a seasoned politician and chartered accountant, was sworn in on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old faces the daunting task of stabilising an economy that has for months been in a tailspin facing multiple threats of high inflation, a widening current account deficit and falling reserves - and is now reeling from devastating floods.

Currently a senator, Dar comes with a strong reputation from previous stints as finance minister, most recently from 2013 to 2017.

"Dar is an interventionist," economist and former Citigroup banker Yousuf Nazar told Reuters. The minister is most famous for strong-arming the central bank to liberally inject foreign exchange into the market to prop up the rupee.

"He would like to see lower interest rates and a stronger rupee," Nazar said. But he added the current global environment and the running IMF programme would not allow Dar to pursue his signature policies.

Pakistan's foreign reserves currently stand at a level that cover just over a month of imports - which makes intervention difficult.

In addition, under the ongoing IMF programme, Pakistan has agreed to a market-based currency exchange regime and earlier this year passed a law that gave the central bank more autonomy and insulated it from government pressure.