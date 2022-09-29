IMF agrees $293m financing for Barbados, first deal under new trust fund

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that its staff has agreed on some $293 million in new financing for Barbados, including $183 million via a new trust fund created to help vulnerable middle-income and island countries.

The staff-level agreement is the first under the Resilience and Sustainability Trust approved by the IMF board in April, the IMF said. The Fund also said it reached agreement with Barbados on a new, 36-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) loan of about $110 million.

Both agreements need approval from the IMF Executive Board, which is expected to consider the staff agreement in November or December, Bert van Selm, IMF mission chief for Barbados, told reporters.