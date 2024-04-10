Fitch cuts China's ratings outlook on growth risks

Fitch cut its outlook on China's sovereign credit rating to negative on Wednesday, citing risks to public finances as the economy faces increasing uncertainty in its shift to new growth models.

The downgrade follows a similar move by Moody's in December and comes as Beijing ratchets up efforts to spur a feeble post-COVID recovery in the world's second-largest economy with fiscal and monetary support.

"Fitch’s outlook revision reflects the more challenging situation in China’s public finance regarding the double whammy of decelerating growth and more debt," said Gary Ng, Natixis Asia-Pacific senior economist.

"This does not mean that China will default any time soon, but it is possible to see credit polarization in some LGFVs (local government financing vehicles), especially as provincial governments see weaker fiscal health."

Fitch expects China's general government deficit - which covers infrastructure and other official fiscal activity outside the headline budget - to rise to 7.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 from 5.8% in 2023, the highest since 8.6% in 2020, when Beijing's strict COVID curbs weighed heavily on the economy.