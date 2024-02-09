US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

The US Treasury Department said on Thursday it had put sanctions on three entities based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one tanker registered by Liberia for violating a cap placed on the price of Russian oil by a coalition of Western nations.

The Treasury also said it had taken steps to bar the import of certain categories of diamonds mined in Russia, another step designed to deprive Moscow of revenues following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on three UAE-based entities - Zeenit Supply and Trading DMCC, Talassa Shipping DMCC and Oil Tankers SCF Mgmt FZCO - as well as on Liberia-registered oil tanker NS Leader.

The sanctions freeze any US assets of those targeted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.