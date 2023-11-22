Economic models buckle under strain of climate reality

Nobel-winning US economist William Nordhaus sparked controversy in 2018 with a model that found the climate policies that best balanced the costs and benefits from an economic point of view would result in warming of more than 3C by 2100.

A year earlier, the Trump administration cited similar models to justify replacing the Obama-era Clean Power Plan with one allowing higher emissions from coal-burning plants.

Many policymakers acknowledge the modelling's limitations: European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel said in September it could understate the impact. Others go further, saying the whole approach is flawed.

At issue are the "integrated assessment models" (IAMs) economists use to draw conclusions on anything from output losses to financial risk or the pricing of carbon markets.

They rely on a theory of how demand, supply and prices interact throughout an economy to find a new balance after an outside shock - the so-called "general equilibrium" model developed by 19th century French economist Leon Walras.

"But climate change is fundamentally different to other shocks because once it has hit, it doesn't go away," said Thierry Philipponnat, author of a report by Finance Watch, a Brussels-based public interest NGO on financial issues.

"And if the fundamental assumption is flawed, all the rest makes little sense - if any," he told Reuters.

Another issue is that IAMs have for years used a "quadratic function" to calculate GDP losses that involves squaring the temperature change - while ignoring other methods such as the exponential function better suited for rapid change.

Critics say this choice is doomed to underplay the likely impact - particularly if the planet hits environmental tipping points in which damage is not only irreversible but happens at an ever-accelerating rate.