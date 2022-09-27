A tale of two cities as Londoners mourn, tourists cheer pound's slide

As a drizzle fell over a grey autumnal London, and the pound plummeted on traders' screens, US tourist Heather Davidson saw one gleaming bright spot on her horizon – the chance of ever cheaper treats in Covent Garden’s boutiques.

Across town, the capital's financial district was still reeling from the impact of new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's tax cuts which, as the biggest since 1972, will be funded by huge government borrowing.

Sterling plunged after the cuts were announced on Friday and fell again on Monday to a record low. A lot for the bankers to ponder. But the sums were simpler for the tourists. As the pound depreciated in Londoners' pockets, the buying power of the visitors' currencies soared.

"Yeah, as you're telling me this, I'm thinking oh what does that mean for me now and some of the fun things," said Davidson, 61, in a light green raincoat and purple-framed glasses, out on a spree close to Buckingham Palace.