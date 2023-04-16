Quite optimistic about Bangladesh economy, says economist Forrest Cookson

Despite the doldrums of the world economy, the future for Bangladesh remains bright, believes economist Forrest E Cookson.

“I am quite optimistic about the future because I think that the garment sector is very strong and it will expand quite rapidly,” the American analyst, who has lived in Bangladesh for over 30 years, said in an interview with bdnews24.com’s talk show ‘Inside Out’.

“So I am very optimistic that the competitiveness of the economy, the strength of the export earners, the remittances and the garment sector will carry the economy very well for the next five to 10 years.”

Cookson does, however, acknowledge that the economy is facing some challenges, but believes the brunt of the issue is external to the country. As such, the short-term economic outlook is largely dependent on how other countries handle the current global recession.