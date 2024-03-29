New currency notes available on streets ahead of bank distribution

Bangladesh Bank has announced the release of new currency notes from 80 bank branches, both public and private, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, reports have emerged of seasonal traders already selling new notes on footpaths at elevated prices though the official distribution is slated to begin on Mar 31.

Naimul Islam, a private company employee, was purchasing two bundles of new Tk 10 notes (100 notes each) from a footpath near Bangladesh Bank and the Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel, paying an extra Tk 300 for the transaction.

The new notes will be available at the bank after a few days. When asked why he was buying them from the footpath, Naimul explained to bdnews24.com, "I want to go home early this time. It's difficult to get new money during Eid, so I prefer to buy it early, even if it costs extra. I'll buy more later if needed."